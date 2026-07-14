Beetaloo Energy completes Carpentaria-5H IP30 flow testing

A gas project. Image: SobrevolandPatagonia/stock.adobe.com

Beetaloo Energy has completed IP30 flow testing at its Carpentaria-5H (C-5H) well, recording a peak production rate of more than 14TJ/day, an average 30-day flow rate of 6.9TJ/day and an exit rate of 6.7TJ/day.

The company said the sustained production profile, including an exit rate higher than the 6.3TJ/day recorded during the previous test, supports the potential long-term gas deliverability of the resource.

Managing Director Alex Underwood said the results marked another step towards production.

“The C-5H results are another important milestone for Beetaloo Energy as we continue our transition from an exploration and appraisal company to a gas producer,” he said.

“The well has now delivered stable production performance across an extended testing period, providing further confidence in the quality of the Velkerri Shale at Carpentaria. Importantly, C-5H continued to demonstrate strong and consistent gas rates during clean-up, highlighting the quality of the reservoir and supporting our previously estimated recoverable gas resource at the well location.

“As we move closer to commissioning the Carpentaria Gas Plant and achieving first gas sales from the Pilot Project, we are increasingly focused on converting this resource opportunity into long-term value for shareholders.”

Testing began on 11 June 2026, with the well opening at more than 14TJ/day before averaging 6.9TJ/day over 30 days and finishing with an exit rate of 6.7TJ/day.

Following testing, the well has been shut in and will be tied into production with the Carpentaria-2H and Carpentaria-3H wells ahead of the anticipated commissioning of the Carpentaria Gas Plant in the fourth quarter of 2026 and first gas sales from the Pilot Project.