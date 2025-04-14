Become a sponsor: Support excellence at the Women in Industry Awards  

The Women in Industry Awards. Image: Prime Creative Media

The Women in Industry Awards celebrate the achievements of women across key industrial sectors, shining a spotlight on their leadership, innovation, and contributions to industries.

These awards offer a unique platform to honour women making a significant impact in fields such as manufacturing, engineering, construction, energy, resources and transport.

The Women in Industry Awards provide a unique opportunity for oustanding businesses to get onboard and demonstrate their support of women in their workplace and their industries.

This year, prominent sponsors of the event include Atlas Copco Australia – sponsoring Rising Star of the Year, PACCAR Australia – sponsoring Safety Advocacy Award, Kenter Logistics – sponsoring Excellence in Transport award, and Fulton Hogan – sponsoring Woman of the Year award.

These companies know how important it is to celebrate the achievements of women, so that they can be role models for future generations.

Several prestigious awards are still available for sponsorship, including Business Development Success of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Industry Advocacy Award, and Excellence in Manufacturing, Engineering, Mining, Construction, and Energy awards.

The benefits of supporting the Women in Industry Awards are immense. Sponsors gain high visibility, enhance their reputation as being supportive of women in the workplace, and network with influential leaders across industries.

Additionally, there are three key sponsorship benefits:

Promoting corporate values as an equal opportunity employer; with progressive policies encouraging women in management

Networking among peers and influencers in mining, manufacturing, engineering, energy and commercial road transport industries

Extensive media coverage and exposure through editorial and advertising.

Prime Creative Media has been proud to host the Women in Industry Awards since 2014, celebrating the women who are driving change in your industry and – in doing so – break down barriers and create new possibilities for the next generation.

These may be women you work with, women whose achievements inspire you from afar, or women who are providing you with invaluable guidance and support. We believe their dedication and exceptionalism should be celebrated.

Get involved today in Australia’s most exciting celebration of excellence. Sponsorship opportunities close May 16, with only one sponsor available per award.

Contact

Desiré Wilton, Business Development Manager – Events

E: desire.wilton@primecreative.com.au

P: 03 9690 8766

M: 0435 659 548

