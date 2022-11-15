Beach proposes to acquire Warrego Energy

Beach Energy has entered a proposal with Warrego Energy to acquire all its issued shares.

The proposal would see the shares as $0.20 cash per share, plus any net proceeds received from the sale of some of Warrego Energy’s international assets.

The $0.20 cash per share proposal values Warrego Energy at $246 million.

Although Beach Energy’s offer to Warrego is conditional upon due diligence, Beach Energy has already begun to undertake its preliminary due diligence. The company intends to soon finalise its due diligence as well as its negotiation of the binding implementation agreement.

Beach Energy is hopefully that it will be able to commit to a binding agreement as early as possible. Warrego Energy’s acceptance would deliver immediate and certain value recognition for its shareholders.

The proposed acquisition would be funded through Beach Energy’s existing debt facilities and cash reserves.

Beach Energy CEO Morné Engelbrecht said that the proposal to acquire Warrego Energy provides a unique opportunity to complement Beach Energy’s growth strategy in the Perth Basin while delivering compelling cash value recognition for Warrego shareholders.

“Beach has a significant acreage position in the Perth basin,” said Engelbrecht.

“We are investing heavily to bring new gas supply to market, including Waitsia Stage 2 LNG volumes and gas exploration drilling which is soon to commence. The proposed acquisition of Warrego would complement our asset portfolio and provide further optionality to develop new gas supply for many years to come.”

At this stage, companies both look forward to continued and ongoing engagement with one another.