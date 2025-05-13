Beach Energy powers on at Waitsia gas project

Image: tawanboonnak/adobe.stock.com

Beach Energy has achieved a production milestone at its Waitsia gas project.

Beach Energy is developing the Waitsia gas project in Western Australia. The project has been developed over a staged roll-out and includes the construction of the Waitsia gas plant, which will increase the output of the Waitsia gas field to 280 TJ per day with the combined output of the Xyris production facility.

The Waitsia gas project is a joint venture with operator partner Mitsui E&P Australia.

The project celebrated a milestone this week with the introduction of gas into the Waitsia plant from the Xyris production facility.

“The ‘Xyris gas in’ milestone was achieved today, which permits the introduction of fuel gas into the Waitsia gas plant, representing a key milestone in the development of the 250TJ per day joint venture project with operator Mitsui E&P Australia (MEPAU),” Beach CEO Brett Woods said.

“This milestone will allow commissioning of the flare and fuel gas systems and the team are now progressing through final commissioning of site power generation, export gas compression and the removal of temporary power generation.

“Parallel to this, work continues on the hot water system, the flushing of the Amine system and pre-commissioning of the central and northern gathering systems and we are targeting first sales gas in coming months.

“The Waitsia stage two development has enabled both domestic gas production and LNG exports and will deliver a critical piece of domestic gas infrastructure close to Perth.”

