Beach Energy delivers first gas at Thylacine West

Beach Energy has announced first gas from its Thylacine West 1 and 2 development wells following successful connection to the Otway gas plant.

The Thylacine West development wells are located 70km south of Port Campbell, Victoria, at a water depth of roughly 100m. A 4.2km 8-inch flowline connects the Thylacine subsea network to the rest of the field.

“First gas from Thylacine West marks completion of the largest ever offshore drilling and development program in the Otway Basin, a major achievement for Beach,” Beah Energy CEO Brett Woods said.

“The Thylacine West development wells have provided a material increase in well deliverability for the Otway gas plant.”

Once processed, the natural gas from the Otway gas plant is sold to retailers who use it for domestic or commercial consumption in the East Coast gas market.

It comes at a critical time for the market, with the cost and integrity of the energy grid front of mind for many Australians.

“With the market regulator AEMO continuing to forecast gas supply shortfalls on the East Coast in the near-term, Thylacine West is a critical and timely source of new gas supply for our customer and domestic users,” Woods said.

“This project is another important step toward delivery of Beach’s near-term growth objectives.”

