Beach Energy celebrates ‘largest ever’ offshore campaign

Image: bomboman/stock.adobe.com

Beach Energy has delivered a successful second quarter, marked by production and development milestones.

The company produced five million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) for the quarter, powered in part by a 22 per cent increase in Bass Basin production. At Western Flank, the company enjoyed strong reservoir performance and high facility uptime.

Beach Energy also succeeded in bringing the Thylacine West 1 and 2 wells online, which completed the Otway Basin development project. This restored well deliverability for the Otway Gas Plant back to nameplate capacity.

“In the Otway Basin, we completed the largest ever offshore drilling and development campaign with the Thylacine West 1 and 2 wells brought online,” Beach CEO Brett Woods said.

“The campaign materially increased well deliverability for the Otway Gas Plant and is delivering much needed new gas supply for the East Coast market.”

The company is also progressing the Waitsia Stage 2 project in the Perth Basin. The Waitsia gas field ranks among the largest onshore gas fields ever discovered in Australia. Stage 2 of the project, which transitioned from construction to commissioning during the quarter, involves more wells and a new 250TJ per day production facility.

Beach also made strides at its Moomba carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

“Commissioning of the Moomba CCS project was an important milestone for both Beach and Australia’s emissions reduction journey,” Woods said.

“The project has capacity to inject and store all vented reservoir CO 2 from the Moomba Gas Plant. This puts Beach on track to achieve its 2030 emissions intensity reduction target of 35 per cent.”

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.