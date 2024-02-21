Barossa pipeline almost complete

Santos' Barossa pipeline is on the verge of completion. Image: Dusan Kostic/stock.adobe.com

With the imminent finalisation of the pipeline, Santos’ Barossa Gas Project is now 67 per cent complete with first gas expected in the third quarter of 2025.

“Today’s results demonstrate the capability of Santos to generate strong cash flow, develop major projects and deliver sustainable shareholder returns,” Santos managing director and chief executive officer Nick Gallagher said.

The pipeline that will deliver gas from the field to Darwin LNG is now 68 per cent complete and more than 50 per cent of the pipe has been laid.

The first Barossa well has been completed and the second well is under way.

Initial well flow rates are in line with expectations and carbon dioxide content is at the low end of the expected range.

At full production rates, Barossa is expected to add 8Mtpa to Santos’ expanding LNG portfolio.

Santos will be consulting with Tiwi Islands people on its Darwin Pipeline Duplication Environment Plan, Barossa Production Operations Environment Plan and Barossa Operation Environmental Management Plan (Production Operations) at these upcoming sessions:

Tuesday 5 March 2024: Sports & Recreation Centre, Milikapiti

10:30am – Marrikawuyanga & Yimpinari Clans

1:00pm – Wulirankuwu Clan

10:30am – Mantiyupwi Clan

1:00pm – Jikilaruwu Clan

10:30am – Wurankuwu Clan

1:00pm – Malawu Clan

10:30am – Munupi Clan