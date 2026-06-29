Aviation planning made simple

Image: Fleet Helicopters

Fleet Helicopters CEO Mike Watson explains how infrastructure projects can get the most out of their aviation services.

There is a growing recognition across Australia’s infrastructure sector that aviation is far more than a support function. When integrated effectively, helicopters become a powerful enabler of productivity, safety, and access – particularly in complex or remote environments.

On many projects, aviation has traditionally been introduced later in the planning process, often as a way to support established ground-based programs. While this approach can work, greater value is unlocked when aviation is considered earlier and incorporated as part of the overall delivery strategy.

Helicopter operations – whether supporting pipeline inspections, construction, or asset management – operate within a structured and highly professional environment. They are governed by clear regulatory frameworks, operational planning requirements, and fatigue management systems that are designed to ensure safety and consistency. When these parameters are understood and built into project planning, aviation becomes a highly predictable and efficient tool.

Planning for success

One of the key opportunities for improvement lies in how aviation is positioned within a project. Treating helicopters as a specialist capability – rather than simply another contractor – allows planners to better align schedules, logistics, and site layouts with how aviation actually operates.

Early integration in program design allows:

• flight paths to be optimised for efficiency

• helicopter landing sites (HLS) to be positioned strategically

• crew movements to minimise unnecessary transit time.

Rather than adapting aviation to an existing plan, the most successful projects allow aviation to help shape that plan. This approach consistently delivers better outcomes in terms of efficiency, cost control, and safety.

Managing logistics effectively

Aviation brings a unique set of logistical considerations, but these are well understood and highly manageable with the right planning. Pilot duty periods, pre-flight preparation, and travel to site all form part of daily operational limits. By aligning accommodation, transport, and work locations with these requirements, projects can maximise productive flying time.

Similarly, factors such as fuel supply, catering, and accommodation are not obstacles, but important inputs into a well-designed operational plan. When addressed early, they contribute to smooth, compliant, and high-performing operations.

In regional and remote Australia, where infrastructure projects often take place, these considerations become even more valuable. Thoughtful integration of aviation can significantly reduce ground travel, improve access, and streamline logistics across large geographic areas.

Fatigue as a planning tool

Fatigue management is a core strength of aviation operations. It provides clear, evidence-based limits that help projects operate safely and sustainably. Rather than being seen as a constraint, fatigue frameworks offer a reliable structure for planning consistent daily outputs.

By designing programs around realistic operating conditions – rather than theoretical maximums – projects benefit from improved predictability, reduced risk, and better long-term performance.

Designing with aviation in mind

When aviation is integrated early, even small adjustments can deliver significant gains. A modest extension in flight time, for example, can remove hours of ground travel, unlocking more productive work within the same duty window.

Early collaboration between project teams and aviation providers allows:

• practical insights to inform planning decisions

• potential inefficiencies to be identified and resolved early

• programs to be built around real-world operating conditions.

Strong communication during this phase reduces downstream challenges and ensures aviation operates at its full potential.

Experience as a value driver

Fleet Helicopters is a family-owned business with deep roots in aerial agriculture, fire fighting, and emergency response.

In 1996, the company brought that experience into the pipeline industry and has since worked alongside some of Australia’s largest energy operators.

With extensive experience across remote and regional operations as far back as the Ballera to Mt Isa pipeline project, Fleet Helicopters understands how to integrate aviation seamlessly into complex projects.

An experienced aviation partner contributes far beyond the aircraft itself. Early input into planning can help identify risks, optimise logistics, and improve overall project efficiency.

Fleet Helicopters’ long-standing work in personnel and equipment transport, aerial inspection, and leak detection demonstrates how aviation can accelerate project timelines and enhance asset management outcomes.

For over 20 years, pipeline operators across Australia have leveraged this expertise to build and maintain infrastructure more efficiently.

For more information, visit the website.