Australian gas utilities transition to net zero

As the world moves towards a sustainable future, the role of energy utilities in reducing greenhouse gas emissions becomes increasingly vital. Picarro’s advanced technology is key to reaching net-zero goals.

Australian gas utilities play a significant role in the country’s energy landscape, and for them to contribute to a sustainable future, transitioning to net-zero emissions is paramount.

Doug Ward, Picarro’s Director of Gas Sales & Marketing, explores how Australian gas utilities can achieve this ambitious goal within a decade by harnessing the potential of renewable natural gas (RNG), hydrogen, and advanced technologies like Picarro’s.

RNG as a bridge fuel

RNG is derived from organic waste sources such as landfills, agricultural residues, and wastewater treatment plants. By capturing and refining methane emissions from these sources, RNG offers a carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative alternative to conventional natural gas. Australian gas utilities can leverage RNG to decarbonise their operations while maintaining existing infrastructure compatibility.

Investing in RNG production and distribution infrastructure would enable utilities to gradually replace fossil-derived natural gas with this renewable alternative.

Harnessing hydrogen’s potential

Hydrogen has gained attention as a clean energy carrier, and its potential in decarbonising gas utilities is immense. Australian gas utilities can produce hydrogen through electrolysis, utilising renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

This green hydrogen can then be blended with natural gas or used directly for various applications, including heating and industrial processes. Additionally, advancements in hydrogen storage and transportation technologies are paving the way for an efficient and scalable hydrogen infrastructure network.

Realistically though, over the next few decades, the existing gas infrastructure and customer appliances limit the use of hydrogen to be blended into the natural gas deliveries at approximately only a 7 per cent to 10 per cent hydrogen blend rate.

Leveraging Picarro technology

Picarro has cutting-edge technology that enables accurate and precise measurements of greenhouse gas emissions, including methane. The deployment of the Picarro solution within gas utility networks allows for continuous monitoring and detection of emission sources, facilitating targeted interventions to reduce emissions.

Emissions quantification with Picarro

Picarro technology plays a crucial role in emissions quantification by enabling gas utilities to precisely measure and monitor their greenhouse gas emissions. By integrating Picarro solution operators can identify leakages, measure emissions accurately, and make informed decisions to mitigate carbon losses. The real-time data obtained from Picarro’s analytics empowers utilities to assess their progress towards net-zero targets and adjust their strategies accordingly.

Identifying super emitters with Picarro

One of the advantages of Picarro technology lies in its ability to detect super emitters. Super emitters are point sources that release substantial amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, significantly contributing to overall emissions. By identifying and quantifying super emitters, gas utilities can prioritise maintenance and repair efforts to tackle these high-impact sources efficiently. This targeted approach ensures maximum emissions reduction with minimal resources.

Ward says geolocating super emitters can help operators efficiently address their fugitive methane emissions substantially.

“Our study concludes that in all cases, natural gas leakage data sets are very long tailed, and most of the leaks in the infrastructure are small,” he says.

“In aggregate, they don’t amount to very much of the overall fugitive emissions. What is impactful is a very small number of these super emitters.

“The largest 5 to 10 per cent of leaks are accountable for over 50 per cent of emissions.”

Ward says if you can only geolocate those super emitters efficiently, one would have a powerful new tool to enhance safety of the infrastructure while dramatically reducing fugitive emissions.

Implementing emission reduction strategies

With the help of Picarro technology, gas utilities can implement effective emission reduction strategies. By accurately measuring emissions and identifying super emitters, operators can focus on repairing and upgrading infrastructure components that contribute most to the overall emissions profile. Regular monitoring and maintenance programs can be established to ensure continuous emission reductions over time.

Collaborative approach and policy support

To facilitate the transition to net-zero emissions, Australian gas utilities require supportive policies and regulatory frameworks. Governments at all levels can encourage and incentivise the adoption of RNG and hydrogen technologies through targeted financial incentives, streamlined permitting processes, and long-term stability in policy frameworks.

Collaboration among gas utilities, renewable energy developers, and technology providers is also essential for knowledge sharing, research, and development, and to accelerate the deployment of innovative solutions such as Picarro’s.

The path to net-zero emissions for Australian gas utilities lies in harnessing the potential of RNG, Hydrogen, and advanced technologies like Picarro’s. By embracing these sustainable alternatives, gas utilities can transform their operations, reduce their environmental footprint, and contribute significantly to Australia’s overall efforts to combat climate change.

This article featured in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.