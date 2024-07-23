Austrack’s journey through pipelining equipment

Some of the eight Pipelayers Austrack have recently acquired. Image: Austrack

Austrack’s hire equipment is increasingly prevalent in pipeline projects across Australia, with every snapshot in their scrapbook narrating a story.

What began as humble origins has now evolved into a strong presence in pipeline equipment hire.

From the rugged terrain of the Pilbara in the West to pipelines spanning the eastern states, Austrack’s machinery stands tall.

Be it for water, gas, or mining projects, the recognisable Austrack logo is seldom out of sight.

Principal Mick Benson, himself a veteran of pipeline work long before Austrack’s inception, succinctly captures the company ethos.

“Our emphasis is very much on bringing smart solutions so that our customers can kick their project goals. Their success is our success,” he said. “We take nothing for granted. We keep an eye on technology across the world thus ensuring we can offer our customers the very best equipment that is available.”

Benson added that despite being a small company, it has big ideas.

Whether it is machines made by the major heavy equipment manufacturers or unique in-house designed and manufactured attachments like the SafeVac SV 400 Vacuum Lifter, Austrack is pushing the barriers to provide the pipeline community with what it needs.

The convenience of making one phone call when a pipeline company needs to gear up for a project is compelling.

A big believer that a picture says 1000 words, Benson is adamant the photographs throughout this article perfectly capture the Austrack approach.



“In one image you can see a line of Austrack excavators working in close formation in West Australia’s Pilbara,” he said.

“This demonstrates the ultra-reliable team of Austrack supplied excavators to ensure the job gets done.

“In a less-challenging landscape, you can see the SafeVac SV400 operating with grace and precision, facilitating the unloading of pipes for the $1 billion Fitzroy to Gladstone pipeline in Queensland.

“This water pipeline project, initiated in 2023, relies heavily on Austrack SafeVacs as crucial assets for its completion. With multiple units deployed on-site, the handling of nearly 120 kilometres of pipeline is done safely and efficiently.”

When a pipe is needed to get where it had to be, Austrack was there to help. In a recent project in NSW, a Massey Ferguson 7724, with a trailer attached, pulled pipes up undulating country at Kurri Kurri.

Benson said when it was time to weld the pipework, the Superior crawler carriers pictured, were the ideal vehicle to get welding crews and equipment to where they were needed.

Austrack have recently added 16 brand new ST 300x units to its fleet, a further testament to supplying its customers with the right equipment anywhere in Australia.

“In rugged and wet terrain, these units truly shine, especially in hilly and damp conditions,” Benson said.

“With a substantial carrying capacity of 13.5 tonnes, they prove to be versatile and robust workhorses, ready to tackle various challenges with ease.”

After the pipe was installed, another unique Austrack-supplied machine – the Trenchmaster EF 450 sand hopper – was on hand to complete the backfilling with a combination of speed and efficiency.

When the backfilling and compaction were done and Austrack wanted to restore the land to the way it was found, a machine like the Caterpillar 14M was just the machine for the job.

“Every picture tells a story, and through these images Austrack Equipment is represented in pipelining projects all around Australia. And in recent news, our acquisition of eight Pipelayers nicely rounds off the package of equipment we can offer our customers. Gearing up truly is a single call,” Benson said.

“Our industry knowledge keeps us consistently seeking equipment that will make projects easier, more cost-effective, and time efficient.”

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.