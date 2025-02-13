Austrack Trenchmaster EF450 Sandhopper a natural on water pipelines.  

The Trenchmaster EF450 Sandhopper. Image: Austrack Equipment

When it comes to water pipelines, Austrack Equipment has the background and experience to satisfy the most demanding projects.

From its inception, Austrack has supplied specialised equipment into water pipeline projects all over Australia.

Numbered amongst the water pipelines it has provided equipment for are the Dungowan pipeline and the Murray River to Broken Hill pipeline in New South Wales, the FMG Ironbridge project in WA, and two pipelines in Queensland that are currently under construction – these being the Gladstone to Fitzroy River and the Haughton Duplication pipeline.

Water pipelines can present some challenges beyond the usual encountered on other pipelines. Backfill specification presents one such challenge.

Sand will usually be the specified pipe bedding material. While sand is simple enough to transport to site, it is expensive. Additionally, conventional backfill techniques, where sand is dumped along the line and bucketed in as needed with an excavator, have the drawback of resulting in significant wastage, increasing the possibility of backfilling contamination, and the requirement for additional manpower and machines to complete the task.

Austrack Equipment’s customisation of the Trenchmaster EF450 Sandhopper addresses all of these issues. The integrated unit has a sandhopper holding 60 tonnes of sand which it receives directly from a delivery dump truck. It is operated remotely by a single operator. It moves inexorably at 5km per hour and the sand gets placed precisely where it needs to go by an accurate trench delivery paddle system.

The precise delivery reduces wastage by up to 30 per cent, the backfilling rate is accelerated, and manpower and machine requirements are reduced. All resulting in improved project economics.

The Trenchmaster EF450 Sandhopper is just one more reason to contact Austrack Equipment for your water pipeline specialised equipment needs.

For more information, visit the website.