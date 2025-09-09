Austrack throws open its door to pipeline community

Image: Austrack

In early August, Austrack Equipment welcomed some of the pipeline community to its Brisbane facility.

There, the company hosted a private lunch for attendees, gave a tour of its stockyard, and held live demonstrations of its SafeVac vacuum lifting system.

Attendees were treated to a front row look at the SV400 lifting system as it handled a length of steel pipe with ease.

“It was so great that Steve Davies and some other APGA personnel were able to visit our facility so we could give them the grand tour,” Austrack Marketing and Communications Manager Mike O’Reilly said.

“We normally see each other at APGA-arranged dinners and the annual convention and exhibition. This time we were the hosts.

“APGA is the pipelining and gas industry peak body and provides some vital education and networking opportunities for companies like Austrack and we welcomed the opportunity to get together at our home base”

The event followed the APGA Brisbane dinner, which took place the night before. The evening brought the Brisbane pipeline and gas community together reconnect, exchange ideas and share stories.

Senex Energy chief commercial officer Matt Wallach delivered an engaging keynote speech on Australia’s evolving energy landscape, while drawing on his own strategic perspective.

The Austrack lunch and the APGA Brisbane dinner highlight just how interwoven the pipeline industry is. That should come as little surprise for an industry wholly dedicated to connecting people and places.

