Austrack flies the flag at Ozwater 2025

Austrack Marketing and Communications Manager Mike O’Reilly making connections at Ozwater 2025. Image: Austrack

Austrack Equipment was a first-time exhibitor at Ozwater 2025, held recently in Adelaide.

Ozwater is the major annual exposition for all things water. It attracts local, interstate, and international visitors. During a hectic few days more than 5000 visitors file through the exhibition area to view what roughly 200 exhibitors have on offer.

From water quality and conservation to filtration technology and construction techniques for major pipelines, anything to do with water gets a run during the three-day event. The topics are broad, and contributors and exhibitors come to the subject of water from a myriad of different perspectives.

Austrack had a four-person team in Adelaide for the week, including Managing Director Michael Benson, Operations Manager Dylan Gamble, Marketing and Communications Manager Mike O’Reilly, and Administrator Kate Jones.

“We have been enthusiastic exhibitors at recent APGA Conventions, and we saw Ozwater 2025 as an opportunity to increase our presence as a water pipeline equipment supplier,” O’Reilly said.

“This seemed especially important because Ozwater was being hosted in South Australia. The state has major water pipeline work penciled in and this is work we are hoping to participate in. We saw participation in Ozwater as a great opportunity of establishing an Austrack Equipment presence there.

“We think it makes good commercial sense and serves our long-term purpose of being a truly national Australia-wide supplier.”

The Austrack team clocked three very busy and successful days at the event, making connections in the water pipeline industry, and meeting with federal, state, and local government decision-makers.

“SA Water were heavily involved in the exhibition, and it was a good opportunity to share with them some of the technology we have available to assist them in their water projects,” O’Reilly said.

“We have a range of specialist equipment that is especially fitted for water work. Included in that range are our SV400 Vaclifters, and our various capacity padders and the Trenchmaster EF 450 backfilling unit.

“We also were able to interact with a number of tier one construction contractors who were there either as delegates or as exhibitors. This allowed us the opportunity to bring them up to date with the very latest technology we can offer them for their projects and to firm up some emerging alliances with the companies that do the work and turn CAD drawings into concrete and steel operational pipelines.”

Austrack also met with some old friends who were exhibiting, including Steel Mains, who had a very impressive stand, and a contingent from John Holland, who was the major Ozwater sponsor. BMD, a joint venture partner with McConnell Dowell in the Gladstone to Fitzroy River water pipeline, was also on show at Ozwater.

“This is a project well known to us at Austrack as we supplied equipment to the project, and it was on this project that we successfully debuted our SafeVac Lifting Systems vacuum lifters.

“Participation in these kinds of events is not easy. It takes key personnel in the organisation away from their normal tasks, and it is a significant investment in both time and money. But it is important, especially to Austrack who remain on a significant growth phase. Trade shows like Ozwater and the annual APGA Convention and Exhibition provide a platform for us to meet existing and new clients and to establish our company as a supplier of choice in the pipeline sector.

“In October, we will be back for the APGA Convention and Exhibition with an increased presence. We are planning our most comprehensive participation ever. Watch this space.”

For more information, visit the Austrack website.

