Austrack features at the Australian Manufacturing Awards in Sydney

The SV400i finalist in the Australian Manufacturing Awards. Image: Austrack Equipment

Austrack Equipment is a trusted supplier of quality hire equipment for major civil, pipeline, energy, and infrastructure projects Australia wide. Quality OEM brands like Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, John Deere and all the other respected yellow iron manufacturers dominate the extensive range of machinery that Austrack has available for its customers.

Since its in-house development of its SafeVac Lifting Systems™ range of vacuum lifting attachments, Austrack has added another string to its bow and sometimes wears its manufacturer’s hat.

Manufacturing opens Austrack up to activities and opportunities not available to it when it only offered OEM machines and attachments for hire.

Notable amongst those opportunities has been the SafeVac Lifting Systems certification as an Australian Made manufacturer. That connection led recently to its nomination as finalist in the Australian Manufacturing Awards which were held recently at a Gala Event at Sydney’s Sofitel Wentworth Hotel.

Manufacturers of a wide range of products came together to vie for a range of industry awards and to celebrate the fact that Australian manufacturing despite rumours to the contrary was still very much alive and kicking.

Operations Manager Dylan Gamble and Marketing and Communications Manager Mike O’Reilly were on hand to represent Austrack.

Federal Minister for Industry and Innovation Tim Ayres was guest speaker at the awards night. He made an impassioned address telling the audience that despite the fact that Australian manufacturing has been talked down there is a renewed appetite at Federal Government level to reverse that trend and, as he put it : “To talk up the value of jobs in manufacturing and engineering. These are good places to work. These are purposeful jobs that make a difference to the country’s economic resilience and security.”

Austrack was a finalist for two separate awards: Innovation and Safety.

Gamble remarks: “We were very pleased to be nominated in two of the most prestigious categories for our development of our SV400i unit. We featured as finalists in both Innovation and Safety categories. The SV400i is a single shoe unit which relocates the vacuum chamber to inside the host excavator dipper arm, and which was on show at the recent APGA Convention and Exhibition. It has made a huge impression since its launch. We didn’t take out an award this time as the unit had only just been released but watch out next year when we will have a full year of lift statistics. We are confident they will be impressive.”

Mike O’Reilly, Austrack Marketing and Communications Manager said: “We are a niche manufacturer. Our vacuum lifting attachments range came about because of our customers’ very specific needs. There is often a need to customise excavator attachments and the natural progression for us has been to design and manufacture our own. Attending nights like the Australian Manufacturing Awards and competing for awards is exciting and motivational. It is also a very public endorsement of what we are wanting to achieve with our SafeVac Lifting Systems range. That is a vacuum lifting system that is well designed, innovative, efficient, safe and Australian made.

“We believe we are hitting all those targets.”

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.