Austrack Equipment expands its fleet

Image: Austrack Equipment

Austrack Equipment has made new additions to its fleet of pipeline construction equipment.



2 x CAT 950 Loaders

Medium-sized wheel loaders with a large front bucket designed to scoop, carry and load loose material. Depending on the model, they typically have a bucket capacity of around 3–5 cubic metres.

1x CAT D6 Dozer

A medium crawler bulldozer fitted with a front blade. The D6 is one of Caterpillar’s most widely used dozers for construction and mining projects.

2 x CAT CS13 Rollers

Single-drum vibratory soil compactors weighing around 13 tonnes. They use vibration and weight to compact soil.

2 x CAT 432 Backhoes

Backhoe loaders combine a front loader bucket with a rear excavator arm, making them highly versatile machines for earthmoving tasks.

These machines are built for performance, reliability, and productivity, and will further boost the company’s pipeline construction suite.

For equipment hire enquiries, contact the Austrack team on 1300 952 610.