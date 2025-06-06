Austrack and the Australian Made logo: A formidable combination

An AMCL representative auditing the SV200. Image: Austrack

Austrack Equipment has secured Australian Made certification for its range of SafeVac lifting machines.

At a time when things once taken for granted about globalisation and free trade have come under scrutiny, the value of supporting Australian made products has come into sharper relief. Recent Australian government pleas to support locally made products in response to trade tariffs have been a timely reminder that there is a real dividend in supporting Australian manufactured goods.

In this changing environment, SafeVac Lifting Systems by Austrack Equipment, finds itself ideally placed to take advantage of its relationship with the familiar Australian Made logo. It has, after all, been a licensee of the Australian Made Campaign since the first of its SafeVac vacuum lifters rolled off the production line.

The Australian Made initiative goes back nearly forty years to when then Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke commissioned the logo, which was designed by famous designer Ken Cato in 1986. That became the impetus to establish the Advance Australia Foundation to drive the concept, which, in 1999, became the Australian Made Campaign (AMCL).

The familiar stylised gold kangaroo on a green triangle has become synonymous with Australian quality and offers buyers the reassurance that they are buying authentic premium quality products that are made to demanding Australian standards.

Enter Austrack Equipment and its SafeVac lifting systems.

“As soon as we had completed our first SafeVac400 (SV400) unit, we applied to become an Australian Made licensee,” Austrack Operations Manager Dylan Gamble told The Australian Pipeliner.

“We provided the necessary details, including country of origin of major components and our manufacturing process. Of course, not every single component in our vacuum lift is Australian made. Some of the high-tech components, as you would expect, are imported, but all of the process and the conception is truly Australian. “It took a while, but we were delighted to learn that we had qualified to sport the Australian Made kangaroo on all our SV400 units.”

According to research conducted by Roy Morgan, 99 per cent of Australians recognise the Australian Made brand, and 93 per cent both trust it and indicate a preference for it over other brands.

“It was important for us to identify our product as Australian,” Gamble said.

“We knew that the Australian Made logo scored highly with consumers on a range of qualities that were important not just to consumers but to us as well.

“Those three metrics alone sealed it for us. The Australian Made certification has since become a core part of what SafeVac Lifting Systems is all about.”

Austrack has recently added the SV200 to its range of equipment.

This vacuum lift is fitted to a wheeled excavator, making it more manoeuvrable than the heavy duty, tracked SV400. It is a smaller single shoe unit and is especially suitable for handling and placing HDPE pipe where manoeuvrability and speed across the ground are special requirements.

Apart from HDPE, it will also handle ductile iron, mild steel cement lined pipe, glass reinforced pipe, and PVC pipe. Better still, with a quick change of shoe it is equally adept at lifting concrete slabs, steel plates and a range of other materials. Indeed, anything that the vacuum shoe can latch on to.

Just like its big brother, the SV200 was also nominated for Australian Made certification.

As part of that process, the AMCL sent an auditor to one of Austrack’s facilities to ensure the SV200 is compliant with relevant Australian Made obligations.

“We’re happy to report that the SV200 passed with flying colours and is now certified as Australian Made,” Gamble said.

“This certification also benefits our customers, many of whom are contractors who build pipelines around Australia.

“For them, in tendered projects there is an increasing requirement to demonstrate the use of local equipment and services – and the yellow kangaroo on a green triangle demonstrates that eloquently.”

