Austrack adds world leading brands to its growing machinery fleet

Austrack is passionate about providing industry with quality and reliable equipment.

Pipeline contractors seeking the world’s most advanced plant and machinery don’t need to look further than Austrack Equipment.

The country’s leading plant supplier for large and small-scale civil projects, hit another major fleet milestone recently, when it added one of the world’s latest padding machines to ever hit Australian shores.

Austrack owner Michael Benson says it was important clients had access to very best machinery the industry had on offer, and he was pleased to now be able to provide the Superior and Scaip brands of padders to the Australian market.

“The Superior and Scaip brands are viewed by industry contractors as the padders of choice, thanks to their high-level production capabilities, but also their renowned reliability out in the field,” says Benson.

“Put simply, our experienced team here at Austrack rate them as the best machines available and believe they will deliver real value and safety to any project.”

Benson says both brands have invested heavily into R&D of their respective machines and it shows, with both padders boasting a suite of features that are heavily focused on increasing production, but also ensuring optimum safety outcomes for operators and ground crews.

“Superior and Scaip padders offer a great mix of benefits, such as wireless remote control to eliminate safety hazards during high-risk scopes, right through to operator comfort using ergonomic cab layouts and fingertip controls,” he says.

“These padders even provide improved logistical outcomes, as Superior and Scaip have been able to engineer out the need to disassemble cabs when transporting to and from site.”

Benson says that’s what differentiated Austrack from competitors – the Austrack team is constantly focused on embracing new and advanced plant and machinery to help clients get the results they need.

And key to that was Austrack’s extensive plant and machinery fleet, which is new, modern and continuing to grow as the company services its clients right across Australia.

“For clients to get the best results on their projects, they need the best machinery, but they also need a genuine support team too, and that’s where our highly-experienced team shine,” he says.

“Our team has years of on ground experience across small and large-scale civil and pipeline projects, so they know first-hand where their client needs to be and what plant and machinery will get them there.

“They support clients from front end to back end, and work on the premise that if a client achieves increased productivity and safety outcomes by using Austrack’s advanced and reliable fleet, then they’ve done their job right.”

For more information visit Austrack Equipment.