Austrack adds Superior’s latest Crawler Carriers to its fleet

Austrack is passionate about providing the construction, mining, and agricultural industries with quality new and used equipment.

Leading distributor Austrack has solidified its commitment to seeking equipment that will make Australia’s infrastructure projects easier, more cost-effective and time-efficient thanks to Superior’s new range.

When it comes to navigating tight spaces, muddy conditions and steep inclines, there’s simply no safer or more efficient solution than Superior’s latest range of Crawler Carriers just released to the Australian market.

Austrack’s Managing Director, Michael Benson, founded the company in 2011 and has over 26 years of experience within the plant hire industry and on major civil infrastructure projects.

As Australia’s lead distributor for Superior’s latest ST series of Crawler Carriers, Benson says that Austrack can now provide clients with some of the most advanced equipment available to help the company tackle extreme terrains.

Benson says no matter the condition or work scope, Superior’s Crawler Carriers are the clear choice when it comes to not only safety but also versatility and efficiency.

“Superior’s new ST220XR, 300X and220X models can be configured to an array of different decks, from dump bed, right through to weld rigs with and without cranes, sandblasting units, personnel transport and 7500 litre water carts,” he says.

“The flexibility of the interchangeable undercarriage from steel track to rubber also provides a massive logistical advantage when accommodating different terrains, whether it be mud and rock, or pavement, soil and steep gradients, these machines can do it all.”

This flexibility is enhanced further thanks to the option to have a one- or two-person cabin to suit the different work scopes and ensure all HSE crew requirements are continually met. Put simply, the back-end engineering and innovative approach that has gone into these new Crawler Carriers is just like the manufacturer’s namesake – superior.

Superior has already made major headway regarding the metro tunnel sector, thanks to the vehicles’ 360° rotation capability. This capability is a solution for restricted tunnel access and provides operators with increased and improved visibility.

Superior’s latest series of Crawler Carriers are one of the only carriers on the market that can offer the same level of access, productivity, and safety advantages in one vehicle.

“Austrack is pleased it has now added the ST220XR, 300X and 220X to its existing fleet of specialised machinery,” says Benson.

Austrack is passionate about providing the construction, mining, and agricultural industries with quality new and used equipment. With a long-standing history in the construction and mining industries across Australia, Austrack has the experience to serve its clients and ensure it can find the right equipment solutions for all their needs.

“Austrack prides itself on always leading the way by providing its clients with the latest and most innovative machinery solutions available, and as Superior’s leading distributor of Crawler Carriers in Australia, we look forward to the positive impact they will deliver to the construction industry,” Benson says.

With a belief in continually raising the bar higher through great service, effective solutions, and competitive prices, Austrack is committed to providing ongoing support to ensure its clients get the help they need to put their best foot forward on every project.

For more information visit Austrack.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.

This article is featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.