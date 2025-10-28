Aussie ingenuity on the world stage

Image: kwik-ZIP

kwik-ZIP’s spacer systems are trusted by infrastructure professionals worldwide for critical pipeline and casing installations.

With a strong international presence, kwik-ZIP has consistently demonstrated its ability to supply high-quality, engineered spacer solutions to meet the demanding requirements of major civil, mining, and utility projects across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

The company’s responsive support, rapid delivery capabilities, and adaptable product range make it a preferred partner for contractors and asset owners in high-stakes environments.

kwik-ZIP recently demonstrated its prowess at the A465 Heads of the Valley project in south Wales, which involved the extension and widening of a major transport corridor.

As part of this infrastructure upgrade, existing utility services required diversion. To this end, four new pipe crossings were installed through precast concrete tunnels beneath the roadway at Hirwaun.

To ensure safe and efficient installation of the carrier pipes within these tunnels, kwik-ZIP HDXT-153 casing spacers were utilised across all four crossings.

The four crossings comprised of two crossings of 35m and 47.5m each of 711mm outside diameter (OD) pipe into 1050mm internal diameter (ID) casing, and two crossings of 35m and 47.5m each of 1118mm OD into 1500mm ID casing.

The use of kwik-ZIP HDXT-153 spacers ensured proper alignment and centralisation of the pipes within the tunnels, reducing friction during installation and protecting pipe coatings. The modular design of the HDXT-153 provided a reliable, corrosion-resistant, and load-bearing solution suitable for the project’s demanding conditions.

The beauty of kwik‑ZIP’s products is how straightforward they are to use in the field. Their segmented design means they can be efficiently stacked for shipping and storage, and assembled on site in mere moments. Contractors benefit from reduced labour time and costs, making projects more economical.

The company’s large range of spacers can also cater for a wide range of carrier and casing pipe size combinations, as well as providing flexibility to deal with project alterations.

Additionally, the spacers are suitable for most pipe materials.

And because they’re made from kwik-ZIP’s engineered thermoplastic blend and contain no metal, these spacers eliminate corrosion concerns, easily take on harsh chemicals or moisture, and are even certified as safe for potable water systems.

Another benefit of this unique thermoplastic blend is its inherent low-friction surface, allowing for easier pipe installations. This feature reduces the force required to push or pull pipes through casings, minimising the risk of damage and ensuring a more efficient installation process.

kwik‑ZIP has transformed its home‑grown innovation into an internationally relied‑upon standard. With its commitment to quality, adaptability, and customer responsiveness, the company remains an important partner to the pipeline industry.

At its roots, kwik‑ZIP remains unapologetically Australian, but the company’s footprint is growing global with no sign of slowing down.

For more information, visit the website.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.