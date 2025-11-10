Auckland set to become the centre of the trenchless world in 2026 

Image: rudi1976

The global trenchless community will be packing up and heading to New Zealand next year, with International No-Dig Auckland set to bring together the biggest names in trenchless technology under one roof.

Kicking off on October 28-29, 2026, Auckland will transform into the ultimate meeting point for industry professionals from Australia, the UK, the USA, China, Germany, Singapore, and beyond.

From cutting-edge products to world-first solutions, International No-Dig Auckland will give exhibitors the chance to showcase their latest technologies and innovations to an international audience of trenchless professionals.

Companies will demonstrate how their solutions are transforming underground infrastructure, from advanced machinery and materials to digital tools and construction techniques.

Delegates will have the opportunity to experience these innovations firsthand, connect directly with leading global suppliers, and see how trenchless technology is driving the next generation of infrastructure projects worldwide.

The world-class conference program will spotlight top international speakers and industry leaders, delivering in-depth sessions that tackle the biggest challenges and opportunities in the field. It’s the place to gain knowledge, exchange ideas, and be part of the conversations shaping infrastructure projects today and tomorrow.

Beyond the conference halls, the event is the ultimate networking arena. International No-Dig Auckland is the place to forge meaningful relationships and turn connections into business opportunities that span continents.

This is your chance to showcase your brand on the global stage and position yourself alongside the leaders shaping the next era of trenchless technology.

Spaces are filling fast. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this unmissable international event.

