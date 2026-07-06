Auckland Council joins International No-Dig Auckland as Industry Partner 

Image: Prime Creative Media

International No-Dig Auckland has welcomed Auckland Council as an official Industry Partner, strengthening the event’s role as the meeting place for New Zealand’s underground infrastructure sector at a critical time for the industry.

With the introduction of the Local Water Done Well reforms, councils across New Zealand are entering a new era of water service delivery. As organisations determine how they will fund, manage and deliver essential water infrastructure into the future, International No-Dig Auckland will provide the ideal platform to connect with industry leaders, explore emerging technologies and discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Prime Creative Media Head of Marketing – Events Molly Hancock said Auckland Council’s support reinforces the event’s importance as the sector prepares for significant change.

“New Zealand’s water sector is entering one of its most important periods in recent history, making this year’s event more relevant than ever,” Hancock said.

“International No-Dig Auckland is where the industry comes together to learn, collaborate and discover the solutions that will help deliver safer, smarter and more efficient underground infrastructure. We’re thrilled to have Auckland Council on board as an Industry Partner.”

As New Zealand’s largest local authority, Auckland Council is responsible for managing extensive underground infrastructure networks that support one of the country’s fastest growing regions. Its partnership with International No-Dig Auckland reflects a shared commitment to fostering collaboration across the sector as councils respond to evolving infrastructure demands.

Auckland Council’s General Manager, Healthy Waters and Flood Resilience Craig Mcilroy said the current water services reforms have given us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to improve our approach to stormwater.

“Innovation is essential if we’re going to meet Auckland’s future infrastructure needs. As New Zealand’s largest city, we manage an extensive network of stormwater assets and waterways, and we’re always looking for better ways to deliver services for our communities.”

“No-dig technologies can help us renew critical infrastructure with less disruption, lower costs and better outcomes for residents and the environment. Conferences like this provide a valuable opportunity to learn from industry leaders, share knowledge and explore new approaches that can help us work smarter and deliver greater value for Aucklanders.”

The event’s exhibition will feature leading suppliers showcasing the latest equipment, technology and services for trenchless construction and underground asset management. Alongside the exhibition, delegates will hear from industry experts, asset owners and project leaders through a comprehensive conference program covering water infrastructure, asset resilience, project delivery, innovation and emerging best practice.

Hancock said the timing of the event provides a unique opportunity for the industry.

“With Local Water Done Well reshaping how water services will be delivered across New Zealand, there has never been a better time to attend International No-Dig Auckland,” she said.

“Whether you’re a council, utility, contractor or supplier, the event offers an opportunity to connect with decision makers, stay ahead of industry change and be part of the conversations shaping the future of underground infrastructure.”

International No-Dig Auckland will bring together the people, technologies and ideas driving the next generation of underground infrastructure at the New Zealand International Convention Centre on October 28-29 2026.

Secure your place at International No-Dig Auckland and join the industry as it prepares for the next chapter.

Get tickets here.