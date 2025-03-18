Atlas expansion up and running

A gas project. Image: SobrevolandPatagonia/stock.adobe.com

Senex Energy has delivered first gas from its $1 billion Atlas expansion project, with its natural gas yield now flowing into Australian households and industries.

The project is expected to deliver 60PJ of natural gas per year from 2025, representing more than 10 per cent of annual east coast domestic gas requirements

Senex CEO Darren Stevenson said that first gas was a timely delivery of its promise to customers on Australia’s east coast, given the current pressures the energy system is experiencing.

“The flow of natural gas from our Atlas expansion is a win for Queensland, a win for energy security, and a win for a market that needs reliable natural gas to flow to factories and households,” he said.

Australian manufacturers, who depend heavily on gas for production, will also benefit from the new influx of gas. Gas provides roughly 40 per cent of energy used for Australian manufacturing and helps to drive its $100 billion industry that employs 1.3 million people.

Stevenson also said Senex’s $1 billion expansion project has delivered an economic boost to Australia, with 95 per cent of the $1 billion project spent within the country and almost half directed to Queensland.

“The investment is creating nearly 1000 jobs, a $200 million injection into local businesses and communities as well as millions in royalties paid from this multi-decade investment helping fund hospitals, roads, and emergency services.

“The continued delivery of Senex’s $1 billion expansion project demonstrates what can be achieved when our team, industry, government, regulators, landholders, community and suppliers all work together to deliver essential energy for life.”