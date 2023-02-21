One of the world’s leading providers of industrial productivity solutions, Atlas Copco Specialty Rental offers a wide range of specialised air and nitrogen solutions for pipeline systems.

For pipeline pre-commissioning, inspection, and maintenance the company has a rental fleet which includes:

Dewatering: a range of high-pressure oil injected and oil free compressors, boosters, and related accessories with pressures up to 5000 psi / 350 bar. These are available for the smallest pipeline to the largest trunklines, with projects being executed for onshore and offshore applications.

Drying: compressors and dryers with pressure dew points down to -40 deg C or lower can be provided to ensure the shortest possible drying time.

Purging and inerting: onsite nitrogen generators for different flows and purities up to 99.5 per cent. These units can be matched with compressors and boosters to reach the desired nitrogen pressure and flow.

The company said what sets it apart from its competitors is its support and 100 per cent commitment during the entire project.

Using the Atlas Copco Specialty Rental team’s application and product knowledge, combined with years of experience, the company interacts with its clients to provide the best solution from the conceptual stage until the job is successfully completed.

This is backed up by references worldwide, with projects executed in the harshest conditions and the most remote areas.

