ASTT award winners announced

We are thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 ASTT Awards, recognising outstanding achievements and innovation in the trenchless industry.

This year’s awards highlight individuals, teams, and organisations who have demonstrated exceptional skill, creativity, and leadership in advancing trenchless solutions. From innovative projects to pioneering technologies, the winners exemplify the best of the industry and its commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and progress.

The 2025 winners are:

Rehabilitation/Renewal Project of the Year

Winner: Offshore Overboard Pipe Reline (OOPR) – Tunnel Vision (WA)

This world-first offshore vertical CIPP liner installation marks a major milestone in pipeline rehabilitation. Tasked with restoring a deteriorating DN600 steel water pipe on an operational oil rig, the team overcame extreme offshore conditions, technical unknowns, and logistical constraints.

Through 12 months of innovation and collaboration, custom-engineered solutions – such as seatbelt-grade liner straps, robot-assisted pumping, and specialised scaffolding – enabled the safe, precise installation of reinforced liners by a four-person crew.

Completed in October 2024 after weather delays, the project sets a new global benchmark for offshore trenchless technology and showcases the power of persistence, safety, and engineering excellence.

New Installation Project of the Year

Winner: Jansz IO HDD Project – HDI Lucas / Spiecapag

The Jansz IO HDD Project, one of Australasia’s largest, involved installing three 600m DN630 HDPE conduits for Chevron Australia on environmentally sensitive Barrow Island. Between 2021-2025, the team faced challenging geology, fluid losses, and strict environmental restrictions.

Innovations included a biodegradable, seawater-compatible polymer drilling fluid, an automated polymer mixing system, and a custom reusable anchor ladder frame for efficient pipe handling. These advancements saved water, reduced emissions, and improved safety and efficiency.

Despite remote and difficult conditions, two crossings were successfully completed, delivering critical infrastructure on time and setting new standards for environmentally responsible, technically complex HDD projects in sensitive areas.

New Technology of the Year

Winner: Trenchless Grounding – R&R McClure

Trenchless Grounding is an innovative system that uses directional drilling to install earth grounding electrodes horizontally in optimal soil layers, improving electrical efficiency and reducing costs.

Unlike traditional deep vertical electrodes requiring open trenches, this method minimizes disruption, material use, and environmental impact. It enables real-time resistivity measurement for precise electrode placement, protecting assets and extending system longevity.

Patented in Australia and the US, and recipient of the Abbott Award at NASTT No-Dig 2025, Trenchless Grounding sets a new industry standard for safe, efficient, and sustainable grounding installation using trenchless technology.

ASTT Jeff Pace Young Person of the Year

Winner: Jarred Wray, of City Coast Services

Jarred Wray is an innovative and passionate young leader shaping the future of trenchless technology. With 15 years of hands-on experience across diverse trenchless operations, he now manages City Coast Services, a family business specialising in non-destructive digging and pipe rehabilitation.

Jarred combines technical expertise with a strong commitment to safety, sustainability, and efficiency. He actively mentors emerging professionals and fosters a culture of innovation and inclusion.

Jarred’s forward-thinking approach and dedication to minimising disruption and environmental impact make him a standout candidate for the ASTT Jeff Pace Young Person of the Year Award.

ASTT Trenchless Woman of the Year

Winner: Dannielle James, of Pipe Pro Drilling & James Vac Solutions

Dannielle James, owner and General Manager of two leading trenchless businesses, is a pioneering force in Australia’s civil construction sector. With over $6 million annual turnover and a workforce of 20, she is the only woman believed to own and lead two high-performing trenchless companies.

Dannielle champions equity, safety, and community, partnering with Women’s Health Grampians to promote respectful workplaces through Bystander Training. She actively creates career pathways for women, sponsors local clubs, and has earned multiple business awards, including 2019 Businesswoman of the Year.

Dannielle’s leadership, innovation, and advocacy make her a standout candidate for recognition.

ASTT Menno Henneveld Person of the Year

Winner: Stuart Harrison, of OptionX Group

Stuart Harrison has been a transformative leader in trenchless technology for nearly 30 years, pioneering innovations like the Vermeer AXIS guided boring system and its evolution, AdaptX – the only system handling all ground conditions with vacuum extraction.

As founder of Edge Underground and CEO of OptionX Group, he drives industry advancement through patented solutions like Riteline centralisers and numerous R&D projects.

Stuart’s global influence includes updating microtunnelling standards and mentoring professionals. His hands-on leadership, technical expertise, and commitment to local manufacturing have redefined trenchless capabilities, making this an incredibly well-deserved win.