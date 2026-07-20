Assessing polyethylene welds: Supporting quality from installation to inspection

Most plastic pipelines are buried and remain in service for more than 100 years.Image: PIPA

The long-term performance of a polyethylene (PE) pipeline relies on every welded joint performing as intended. While advances in materials, equipment and welding technology have significantly improved consistency, the quality of a welded joint still depends on one critical aspect: following proven welding procedures and applying the necessary skills and experience to produce and assess the finished weld.

A well-executed fusion weld should become an integral part of the pipeline capable of performing for the same design life as the pipe itself. Achieving this outcome requires more than simply completing the weld. It also relies on appropriate inspection, interpretation and where necessary, testing to confirm the joint has been produced correctly.

To support industry, PIPA has released Issue 2 of POP014 – Assessment of Polyethylene Welds providing practical guidance for assessing both butt fusion and electrofusion joints. The updated publication has been significantly expanded and includes additional photographs, examples and explanations to help installers, inspectors, asset owners and engineers consistently evaluate weld quality.

One of the strengths of the updated guideline is its practical approach to visual assessment. For butt fusion welds POP014 explains the key characteristics of an acceptable weld, including bead profile, symmetry, alignment and measurable acceptance criteria. The guideline helps readers recognise the visual indicators that may suggest issues during the welding process before they become long-term performance problems.

The document also expands on the use of destructive testing to better understand weld quality. Examples of tensile testing of butt fusion welds are included together with guidance on interpreting fracture surfaces. These examples demonstrate how fracture characteristics can provide valuable insight into the quality of the fusion process and assist in identifying potential causes of weld failure.

For electrofusion joints the guideline provides a comprehensive visual assessment of completed welds, illustrating acceptable and unacceptable features alongside explanatory commentary and acceptance criteria. The inclusion of destructive testing photographs further assists users in understanding how joint preparation, alignment and welding practices influence the integrity of the finished joint.

POP014 forms part of PIPA’s broader suite of polyethylene welding publications and should be used alongside the Association’s guidance on butt fusion and electrofusion welding procedures. Together, these documents provide industry with a comprehensive framework covering welder competency, recommended welding practices and the assessment of completed joints.

As the Australian water, gas and infrastructure sectors continue to invest in polyethylene pipeline systems, maintaining high standards of installation and inspection remains fundamental to achieving safe, reliable and durable assets. By providing practical guidance supported by real examples POP014 – Assessment of Polyethylene Welds is an important resource for everyone involved in the construction, inspection and maintenance of PE pipeline systems.

Issue 2 of POP014 – Assessment of Polyethylene Welds is available to download from the PIPA website:

https://pipa.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/POP014_Assessment_of_Polyethylene_Welds_Issue_2_June_26.pdf