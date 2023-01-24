Arrow Energy finishes processing facility ahead of schedule

Arrow Energy has completed a new gas processing facility ahead of schedule, despite a year of adverse weather conditions.

The Harry Inlet Processing Facility (IPF) will purify the coal seam gas from the Surat Basin projects in preparation for transportation to the QGC pipeline, owned by Shell.

CEO for Arrow Cecile Wake said the facility will commence operation later this quarter.

“The Harry IPF follows the David IPF, which came online last year, and together these facilities show how the momentum of the Surat Gas Project is building,” she said.

The Surat Basin has the potential for hundreds of coal seam gas wells to be developed in its first phase.

“With the wet weather of the past 12 months, completing construction of the Harry processing facility ahead of schedule is a great reflection of the dedication and hard work of everyone involved,” said Wake.

