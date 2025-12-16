Arrow Energy delivers first gas from northern expansion

Image: Arrow Energy

Arrow Energy has marked a major milestone in its Surat Gas Project (SGP), delivering first gas from its northern expansion near Miles, months ahead of schedule.

Following the commencement of major works on SGP North in early 2025, natural gas from Arrow’s northern gas fields is now flowing to market via its recently completed McNulty pipeline and processing facility.

The expansion is the second phase of Arrow’s 27-year SGP, which is expected to produce more than 4000 petajoules of gas over the life of the project. Arrow Energy Chief Executive Officer XinMiao Tong said the milestone demonstrates the company’s ability to deliver large scale gas projects.

“The flow of first gas from SGP North is a significant step in our project, and is a credit to our team, partners and landholders,” Tong said.

“It puts us on track to deliver SGP North, which will scale up to bring approximately 130 terajoules of gas per day to market to long-term contract and domestic customers over the next four to five years.

“We will reach peak construction next year, with more than 100 gas wells scheduled for construction and our local workforce to grow from 100 to as many as 400.”

Tong said Arrow’s northern expansion is also delivering a boost to the local Miles economy.

“We have already directly spent more than $5 million with Miles businesses, invested $12 million in local road upgrades, and contributed $100,000 to local community groups,” he said.

“When our workforce accommodation facility near the centre of Miles on Laycock Street is completed, we expect to see a further $11 million per year injected into the local economy as our workers buy local, on top of our ongoing direct and indirect spend with local businesses.

“This milestone is just the beginning. We look forward to working closely with landholders, local business, communities and other stakeholders to keep the project moving and deliver benefits for everyone.”

KEY SGP NORTH FACTS:

• Second phase of 27-year Surat Gas Project

• Up to 400 jobs to be created

• Up to 450 gas wells over two stages

• ~130 TJ/day production at capacity

SGP NORTH PROGRESS TO DATE:

• First gas delivered

• 100 landholders Arrow holds agreements with

• Workforce accommodation facility under construction

• 26-kilometre infrastructure corridor under construction

• Field compression station under construction.