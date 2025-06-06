Are your pipelines ready for the future fuel revolution?

Pipe Tek is one of only two companies in Australia who are accredited by NATA to test and certify pipelines for the transmission of hydrogen. Image: Pipe Tek

Leading turnkey pipeline contractor Pipe Tek is one of only two companies operating in Australia that is accredited by the National Association of Testing Authorities to test and certify pipelines for the transmission of hydrogen or blended hydrogen, and to re-spec existing infrastructure to ensure it is future-proofed.

Pipe Tek has already completed a number of hydrogen projects, including the commissioning of a newly built power station and associated pipeline in New South Wales.

While new pipelines being constructed are being certified for hydrogen transmission, only a fraction of existing gas pipelines are ready to transmit future fuels.

Pipe Tek chief operating officer Taddam Farrant said even though the technology exists, asset owners and operators have been slow to take up the opportunity and believes there should be consideration to proactively start planning these upgrades.

“We understand that most operators have competing priorities and this sort of work isn’t at the top of the list,” Farrant said.

“However, we want to make sure the industry is educated on what’s involved, because it’s a very straightforward process and something we’re capable of starting now.

“Being ahead of the curve on this could position pipeline operators to be key players in clean energy using a lot of infrastructure that already exists.

Also, because Pipe Tek is only one of two companies accredited to complete this work, we think it’s important to have a plan to rollout over a number of years, avoiding bottlenecks in the future which could limit or delay future opportunities.”

One of the key reasons hydrogen is considered an exciting prospect for the pipelines sector is its capacity to repurpose existing infrastructure, either exclusively as hydrogen or blended with gas. This means the procedure Pipe Tek uses for testing, cleaning, certification and/or re-speccing pipelines for hydrogen is the same as it is for gas.

First, the pipeline requires hydrostatic testing to ensure structural integrity. This identifies any leaks or defects, and ensures it complies with safety and the regulatory standard AS 2885. The pipeline is filled with water and then pressurised above its normal operating pressure where it is held for a predetermined period of time.

During this time Pipe Tek monitors the pipeline for visible indications of leaks and/or changes in pressure.

A thorough clean of the pipeline follows once hydrostatic testing has been completed.

Pipe Tek initially plans out the cleaning run, which includes accessing the condition of the pipeline to identify any potential issues and ensure safety protocols are in place.

Pipe Tek’s strategic partnership with Enduro Pipeline Services, the world’s leading manufacturer of pipeline cleaning and inline inspection tools, means it exclusively uses the company’s cleaning pigs for the next step in the process.

Enduro’s cleaning pigs include metal and urethane bodies which collect any dirt, sand, wax, water, gravel, or debris from the pipeline. The pigs are bi-directional and dual diameter, offering flexibility on site and are pushed through the pipeline using compressed air or nitrogen.

At the conclusion of pigging, any debris collected at the head of the tool is collected at the receiver trap, and the cleanliness of the pipeline is verified.

At this stage it’s common to pack the pipeline with nitrogen after drying.

Once hydrostatic testing and cleaning has been completed, the pipeline is officially recertified to carry hydrogen, in line with the code, and it can be returned to service.

This three-step process is exactly the same for newly constructed pipelines which will be transmitting hydrogen, like what the company completed as part of the recent project in NSW.

Farrent said the company is already engaged with several operators and asset owners about tailoring an asset management plan to start rolling out this work over the next few years.

“We have existing relationships with the major gas operators, but there are gas pipelines all over the country owned and operated by other organisations,” he said.

“For instance, we know there are thousands of kilometres of gas pipelines powering mine sites across the country.

“We want to ensure that these companies are aware that the technology to future-proof these pipelines not only exists, but is straight-forward, proven and we’re ready to go.”

While the demand for these services has been slower than what Pipe Tek expected, Farrant is still excited at the prospect of the opportunities that hydrogen presents for the pipeline industry.

“The compatibility with the existing infrastructure, processes and technology means companies like ours don’t have to invest in new equipment or invest in learning new skills,” he said. “What we’re seeing at the moment is the tip of the iceberg and we’re excited for the new world of fuel future.”

For more information, visit the website.

This feature also appears in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.