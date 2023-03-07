APPEA critically eyes gas security mechanism reforms

The Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA) has formalised its concerns surrounding the Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism (ADGSM).

Among the association’s warnings is that government interventions, including the ongoing price regulations are causing uncertainty and impacting gas supply.

These issues, according to APPEA Chief Executive Samantha McCulloch, directly contravene previous recommendations by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission.

“The government is squeezing gas supply which independent research has found will increase the pressure on the budgets of households and businesses,” McCulloch said.

APPEA has recommended that the government prioritise increasing domestic gas supply.

“More investment in natural gas is the best and most enduring way to ensure energy security and to put downward pressure on household bills,” McCulloch said

Further, she also warned that the ADGSM reforms must not be considered in isolation, but in the context of ongoing heads of agreement and code of conduct discussions and processes.

