APPEA advises focus for gas in 2023-24 Budget

The Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA) has urged the Federal Government to use the 2023-24 Budget to encourage investment in new gas supply and emissions reduction measures.

This move would put sustained downward pressure on gas prices, help deliver energy security and fast-track the path to net zero.

APPEA said the sector has never been more important to the nation’s economic and cleaner energy future, and that ensuring a dependable investment environment would deliver more benefits to Australians.

APPEA’s 2023-24 Federal Budget submission calls for a national carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) roadmap to provide clear policy direction, identify and progress priority hubs for low emissions projects, and promote Australia as a regional carbon storage leader.

Chief Executive Samantha McCulloch said that capturing and permanently storing emissions from industrial facilities makes the most of Australia’s world class geological resources and is critical to reaching net zero.

APPEA also calls on the government to encourage investment in new gas supply to meet demand and drive down prices, rather than interventionist policies which have the opposite effect.

“Australia’s natural gas is essential to ensuring a future energy system that is secure, reliable, and affordable and to reaching net zero,” said McCulloch.

“The significant contribution from the sector underpins state and federal investment in roads, schools and hospitals, allowed Australia to weather the economic downturn and will play a role in our economic success for decades to come.”

APPEA is also calling for the government to keep the scope of the proposed Environmental Protection Agency consistent with its pre-election commitments, while removing existing duplication under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, avoiding new duplication, and streamlining approvals.

“We want to improve environmental standards and build business certainty, avoiding added costs to project approvals and delays at a time when new supply is so important,” said McCulloch.

For more information, visit APPEA.