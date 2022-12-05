APGA welcomes Clayton Warner to Board

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has welcomed Clayton Warner to its Board of Directors.



Clayton is the General Manager and Executive Director Fyfe and was elected to the Board of Directors earlier in 2022 at the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

In his role at Fyfe, Warner looks after energy and resources for eastern Australia and has been doing so for 6 years. Equipped with a process engineering background, Warner is a chartered professional process engineer

with RPQ qualifications and is currently studying at the University of Queensland for his Master of Business Administration.

“I’ve been involved with APGA for many years now and I’ve had a strong affiliation with the Young Pipeliners Forum,” said Warner. “Now I’m really excited to be elected to the APGA Board [and to be] giving back to the industry and connecting with all of our members.”

The APGA Board of Directors has a prime responsibility for formulating policy and for managing APGA. In accordance with the APGA Constitution, Directors on the Board are elected for a two-year term. The term of the President is two years, and the positions of Vice President and Treasurer are each held for one year. The day-to-day operations of the association are the responsibility of the Secretariat.

Following the appointment, APGA’s Board of Directors is as follows: