APGA president’s message

In this report, Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) president Donna McDowall focuses on policy support for renewable gases.

Okay can we hold up…we are already half-way through the year and there is still a ton of stuff to do. Not that we haven’t achieved already as an industry. Two large pipeline projects have come to an end; FMG’s Iron Bridge Project and APA Group’s Northern Goldfields Interconnect (NGI), Kurri Kurri, Port Kembla, Big Lake, The Western Outer Ring Main (WORM) all in full swing, plus a host of other projects we are getting busy on.

It is work that brings us together but it’s the people that make our industry. The Annual Convention in Perth from 14 to 17 October 2023 is coming up. This year’s theme is ‘Power of the Present, Force of the Future’. I know I don’t have to sell it because you know how the magic happens when we all come together.

So, this is a plug to get in early and get your early bird discount. More monies to spend at the coffee shop if you buy now, and with it being in Perth you should really plan and get in a few side trips like Busselton, Margaret River, or Rotto if you have the time. Should you go to Margaret River, I’ll gladly have you bring back a sample or two for me from the ‘coffee shops’ down there.

The focus for this edition is Women in the Industry – a topic dear to my heart because well, I am a woman. I have been very fortunate in my career to work with some amazing people of both genders. But in truth, the delivery of equality in the workplace, and mentoring has all been organic.

This edition will deep dive into how different companies are more formally managing this and how we can nurture and support safe spaces to grow and excel. For businesses, part of the model is also understanding the value of the return of these programs have, and how it might translate to your own business, or the one you work in, might make for interesting reading.

Other topics in this edition include features on pipelayers and side booms, integrity, safety, fabrication, transport, logistics and social license.

Continuing the conversation on the energy transition, I recently read a Bloomberg report that details for Australia to reach it commitments to the Paris Agreement 2oC, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and renewable gases are needed to achieve it, but we must gain policy support.

It is only one analyst’s point of view, but this report says that without it, on the current economic transition pathway, by 2050 our climate landing will be 2.6C°. We all want Australia to reach net zero by 2050 so why would allowing pathways that include ‘carbon originating’ projects make sense?

Put simply, there are industries that can’t decarbonise without it and if we want to maintain our quality of life that has come about since the industrial revolution and get to net zero at the same time, then they’re needed in our energy mix.

It’s hard for those not in our industry to wrap their head around this but somehow, we need to bring the paths back together as we are all wanting the same goal. APGA has had some recent media success in changing the conversation around renewable gases and our policy team is working hard for our members in this space.

Lastly, a big shout out to Dean Bennett who has decided to leave APGA to pursue a role back in industry on the business development side. He joined APGA when events took a complete u-turn on themselves with COVID-19 changing the way people want to, and have time to, engage. We are still figuring it out in part and any thoughts on this, please talk to myself or one of the Secretariat.

As I said earlier, getting together is where the magic happens, and it is what makes our Association unique from any other. Outsiders feel it when they enter our family. Let’s work together to keep that. We wish Dean all the best in his next adventure, but at least we got him back from Canada!

I look forward to seeing you at the next event.

This article featured in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.