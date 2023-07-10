APGA opposes ‘Getting Off Gas’ report

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has disagreed with recommendations from the Grattan Institute’s ‘Getting off Gas’ report.

APGA noted that the report was filled with errors and incorrect information, which could have been avoided with more consultation with the industry.

The organisation also said that in order to reach net-zero in Australia, there must be analysis which is supported by evidence, rather than rhetoric.

APGA chief executive Steve Davies said that natural gas networks are currently supporting the phase out of natural gas, with minimal cost.

“The idea that electricity will be cheaper for consumers any time soon is detached from reality,” Davies said.

“While Australia is a long behind the rest of the world in this space, it provides us the opportunity to learn from mistakes of countries, such as the UK and Germany, that ventured down an electrification only pathway but had to rethink their approach because of the economic and engineering challenges.”

In New South Wales, Jemena, in partnership with Sydney Water, is turning biowaste into renewable gas, which heat the homes of 6000 households with the potential to expand to more than 15,000 connections.

