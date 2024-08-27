APGA Melbourne dinner takes place this week

Image: anekoho/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) is hosting a dinner event at Hotel Windsor in Melbourne this week.

Jemena managing director David Gillespie will appear as a guest speaker, sharing his thoughts on securing the future of Australia’s gas and pipeline sector.

Gillespie, who has been with Jemena since 2005, will share his extensive experience spanning finance, strategy, and leadership. He has held prominent roles, including chief financial officer, before his appointment as managing director in December 2023.

His impressive career includes notable tenures at Deloitte and significant contributions to the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, among others.

Gillespie will share his extensive experience and insights, providing a unique opportunity to engage in enriching discussions and gain valuable knowledge from his vast expertise.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, 29 August 2024

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: The Hotel Windsor, Melbourne

Registration Type: Member and Non-Member

Member Price: $180 | Table of 10 available

This is the last dinner speaker event for 2024, so don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity. Register here.

