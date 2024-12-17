APGA Melbourne Christmas lunch rounds out 2024

Image: Prime Creative Media

Pipeline industry players from Australia’s south east region converged in Victoria last week for the APGA Melbourne Christmas lunch.

Attendees finished the year on a high note at Q Events on Queen Street, where they enjoyed networking, good conversations, and a final chance to connect with industry peers in 2024.

Co-sponsored by Nacap, Denso Corrosion Prevention, and Qube Energy, the APGA put on a curated afternoon of festive dining against a stunning backdrop.

Check out some photos from the event below.

