APGA launches Renewable Gas Connections Code of Practice

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) and Bioenergy Australia’s Renewable Gas Alliance have announced the launch of the Renewable Gas Connections Code of Practice.

This Code of Practice supports renewable gas producers and pipeline service providers to approach new renewable gas connections from a common point of understanding.

Some renewable gas producers have experienced challenges getting their product to market, with infrastructure connections identified as a key barrier.

The Renewable Gas Connections Code of Practice seeks to address this challenge.

The Code of Practice provides a guideline for renewable gas producers to reference when discussing new connections with infrastructure service providers.

This is hoped to reduce barriers to entry for new renewable gas producers, hence increasing renewable gas penetration into gas markets.

“We know that pipelines are the most cost-effective way to transport gases. This is also true for renewable gases,” APGA chief executive officer Steve Davies said.

“Natural gas producers and gas infrastructure providers have had a long time to get to know each other and what the other needs in new connections.

“This Code of Practice will go a long way in breaking down some of the information barriers that exist for new renewable gas producers entering these existing gas markets.”

Guidance

The Code of Practice provides guidance on the technical, safety, and general commercial frameworks for connecting renewable gas production facilities to gas distribution or transmission pipelines.

It also provides a brief understanding of how the gas market functions, including an introduction to commercial arrangements.

“The Renewable Gas Alliance (RGA) welcomes the release of the Renewable Gas Connections Code of Practice,” RGA chair and Chair of the Code of Practice Working Group, Jarrod Irving, said.

“We continue to strongly advocate for the uptake of biomethane and other renewable gases, which are set to play a pivotal role in Australia’s energy transition.

“Utilising the existing gas network to accommodate biomethane and other renewable gases can alleviate the need for extensive transmission projects, helping to reduce emissions from the gas industry.”

The Renewable Gas Connections Code of Practice is available on APGA’s website.

