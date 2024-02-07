APGA Gas Symposium kicks off events for 2024

Image: Anton Gvozdikov/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) 2024 event calendar is set to kick off with the Renewable Gas Symposium.

Taking place on Thursday 22 February, the event will bring together leaders who will share real-world experience in developing, building and operating Australia’s renewable gas facilities.

This single day event will also see experts who have built the renewable gas industry of today who are working towards delivering hydrogen and biomethane infrastructure projects.

“There is a big focus across the day on lessons learned from real projects, which is especially important in 2024 while the renewable gas industry is in its infancy,” APGA chief executive officer Steve Davies said on LinkedIn.

“Participants will hear from the companies that designed, delivered and operate three of the largest electrolysers installed in Australia today. There will also be updates on biomethane, standards for renewable gas infrastructure and the future for type B gas appliances.”

Topics will include advancing renewable gas in the energy transition, construction and operation of renewable gas infrastructure, commercial and engineering infrastructure delivery and advancing renewable gas pipelines.

Following this important industry event will be the APGA Brisbane Networking event, with tickets sold separately.

With experts from Jemena, ATCO Gas and AGIG presenting, this event will be an important start to year for the industry.

