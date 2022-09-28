APGA convention says goodbye for another year

When we all said farewell in Adelaide in 2019, nobody could have anticipated that it would be three turbulent and unprecedented years before we would come back together to the most exciting event of the year: the APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition.

Of the 30 APGA events and functions held each year, the Annual Convention and Exhibition is the highlight: the showcase for the industry. It is an opportunity for all members from all sectors of the industry to meet and address the issues that are important. It is an opportunity to share critical knowledge about the industry.

Saturday and Sunday— Day 1 & 2

Attendees geared up for rounds of golf nice and early on Saturday morning, preparing to leave it all out on the course in a bid to win the tournament which sponsored by Vermeer Australia. In the spirit of Aussie sportsmanship, players did their utmost to win the coveted title of winner but only one could claim that title.

In the end, Kevin Lester from APA Group, Tayn Palmer from AQUIP, Stephen Ohl and Sandi Ohi from Sandjohl Consulting won the tournament.

While only the team above could be called winners, it goes without saying that the tournament was a great way to kick off the day’s festivities and the activities of the week to come. In typical Aussie fashion, it was a wonderful opportunity to reconnect over a couple rounds of friendly competition.

Saturday also saw a night of fun and reconnection with PIPE TEK sponsoring the Young Pipeliner Function at the Rydges South Bank. Followed by a welcome reception sponsored by PIPE TEK, SEAS Gas and Worldwide Group giving attendees a further opportunity to reconnect after the last three years.

There were lots to see on Sunday too, but the highlight for many in attendance was absolutely the official opening dinner. Held at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre the function was yet another marvellous opportunity to come back together and mingle after so much time apart. Networking was abound that night, with exhibitors teasing all that would be on display over the coming days at the convention.

Monday — Day 3

Monday at the APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition kicked off with the morning business sessions, sponsored by Valmec. On the panel, APGA President Donna McDowall, President and APGA CEO Steve Davies discussed the state of the industry.

Attendees also heard from guest keynote speaker Mark Wales, who has a wealth of experience in all three under very tough circumstances.

Wales was a career special forces officer in charge of 30 elite soldiers. His role was to lead combat missions deep behind enemy lines. He completed 10 tours of duty to Afghanistan, Iraq, East Timor, Lebanon and the Solomon Islands.

His successful transition from the army led him to a high-profile business career. He graduated with an MBA from the Wharton School of Business and joined McKinsey & Company.

He was listed in Wharton’s prestigious 40 under 40 awards for business excellence. He is the founder and CEO of a tough-luxury brand, Kill Kapture.

Mark’s current mission in life is to educate others on leadership, strategy and peak performance while under stress. He emphasises the importance of strategy, execution and agility in any competitive system, drawing lessons from fighting in Afghanistan.

Later in the day GPA Engineering’s Mechanical Engineer Margaret Gayen, and GPA Engineering’s Graduate Mechnaical Engineer Carina Nixon presented a keynote presentation on creating cultural change to support gender equality in engineering.

Since the first woman graduated from an Australian engineering degree in 1944, the engineering and pipeline industries have made significant gender equality progress. The introduction of sexual harassment and sexual discrimination policies, female-oriented mentoring programs, networking opportunities, and training courses such as the APGA Women’s Leadership Development Program, have helped foster better working environments and provided support for the women who have joined the industry.

Margaret and Carina have presented their own stories to their colleagues, and collected stories from people in the pipeline industry which supported a paper and presentation at the APGA Convention.

“We believe that sharing these stories can initiate a cultural shift so that we can all work together: let’s build an industry that doesn’t just count women, but makes women feel like they count,” the pair said.

The evening concluded with the Fancy Dress Dinner, sponsored by Anode Engineering, Solar Turbines and Tremco Pipeline Equipment. Several attendees frocked up in their best street festival costumes and enjoyed a fun-filled night.

Tuesday — Day 4

Getting started nice and early, it was great to see that so many had recovered from the festivity-filled evening before. The Tuesday morning business sessions featured a pipeline operation issues POG session as well as a reflection on 10 years of pipelining and was a great way to kick off day 4 of the convention.

Tuesday also featured a pipeline operations group session which will include a presentation from Colin Yeoh and Alan Creffield as well as a paper on the issue of pipeline encroachment. The morning business session continued on until lunch, with speakers Hannah Rowan and Nathan Kirby talking all things biosecurity obligations and risk-based approaches.

Following lunch, the business sessions resumed and ran into the afternoon. The focus was of the sessions was on emissions and the advances in satellite surveillance for gas and water emissions as well as an address on frequent, small volume methane releases.

After a break for afternoon tea in which attendees debriefed on the sessions they’d seen, APA Group Program Manager David Wallace along with Access and Approvals Manager Lisa Dumbrell spoke on the Northern Goldfields Interconnect Pipeline.

The closing event of the convention was, of course, the APGA annual dinner. Held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, cocktails were abound on the Plaza Terrace room before all those in attendance settled down to close out the event with good food and good conversation.

After so much time apart, it was wonderful for so many within the industry to come together to celebrate not only the chance to reconvene but also our thriving and innovative industry as a whole.

As always, we look forward to seeing you all next year at the 2023 APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition!

Photos of the event will be available from The Australian Pipeliner website with images featuring the friendly competition of the Saturday golf tournament, the opening dinner, the various exhibition booths on display at the convention, the festivities of the fancy dress party and so much more!