APGA Convention returning to Perth in less than two months

There are now less than two months till the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) Annual Convention & Exhibition returns to Perth, Western Australia.

The APGA Convention is a must-attend event for pipeline and gas professionals, providing an unparalleled opportunity to share knowledge, expand learning and network with peers.

The event will take place at the Perth Convention & Exhibition Centre on 14-17 October and will focus on the theme of “Power of the Present, Force of the Future.”

Attendees will learn about the latest technologies and innovations driving progress and sustainability in the industry, as well as presenting opportunities to connect with industry leaders, gain insights, and explore new opportunities for growth and success.

In addition to the two-day exhibition and conference program, the Convention will also feature the usual social functions the event is famous for, including the Golf Day, the Saturday Welcome Reception, the Sunday Get Together and Exhibition Opening Dinner, the Fancy Dress Dinner and the APGA Annual Dinner, which will conclude proceedings on Tuesday 17 October.

Click here to register for the APGA Convention.

A range of discounts are available for registrations, including for APGA Members, Young Pipeliners Forum and Women’s Leadership Development Forum.

For more information visit the APGA Convention website.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.