APGA Convention kicks off after 3 years

After three years in the making, we are finally here at the 2022 APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition.

Nobody thought that when we said farewell in Adelaide in 2019 that it would be 2022 before we were together again at the most exciting event of the year.

Of the 30 APGA events and functions held each year, the Annual Convention and Exhibition is the highlight: the showcase for the industry. It is an opportunity for all members from all sectors of the industry to meet and address the issues that are important. It is an opportunity to share critical knowledge about the industry.

But it has been worth the wait: kicking off with a day of golf on Saturday sponsored by Vermeer Australia. Leaning into a celebration of Aussie together-ness, it was wonderful to see the air of friendly competition awake amongst the players and to get chatting with familiar faces that we’ve missed over the last three years.

Saturday also saw a night of fun and reconnection with PIPE TEK sponsoring the Young Pipeliner Function at the Rydges South Bank. Followed by a welcome reception sponsored by PIPE TEK, SEAS Gas and Worldwide Group giving attendees a further opportunity to reconnect after the last three years.

There were lots to see on Sunday too, but the highlight for many of us in attendance was absolutely the official opening dinner. Held at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre the function was yet another marvellous opportunity to come back together and mingle after so much time apart. Networking was abound that night, with exhibitors teasing all that will be on display over the coming days at the convention.

With so much more left to see and do at the 2022 APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition, we look forward to seeing everyone out and about these next few days.

For more information on everything happening at the 2022 APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition, click here.