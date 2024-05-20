APGA Convention and Exhibition: Early bird tickets on sale now

Image: stock.adobe.com/Jo

Early bird registration rates are available until 26 July 2024. Register and pay before this date to take advantage of these competitive rates.

This year, the premium industry event will take place at the Adelaide Convention Centre from 12 to 15 October.

The River Torrens offers a great backdrop to this facility and easy access to a wide range of accommodation and dining options.

But most importantly, early bird tickets are a chance for goers to save on the big bucks: a member delegate registration normally costs $2640, whereas the early fees are only $2285.

In the same vein, a one-day registration normally costs $1125 and with early fees, only $975.

APGA’s annual Convention and Exhibition brings together participants from all sectors of the pipeline industry as well as other industries associated with natural gas and the transportation of energy, slurry and water.

This major annual industry event provides a wealth of information in the business sessions, and the social events allow for extensive networking opportunities.

Core to the convention is the sharing of ideas and learning. The convention is geared towards knowledge transfer and will feature a detailed business session program.

With industry representation from around the world, the business sessions provide an opportunity to connect with a large audience and disseminate learnings across a broad sector.

The business sessions will include papers covering pipeline operations, project updates, training, research, environmental challenges and safety issues.

Issues surrounding gas policy and gas markets are increasingly topical, generating much interest and debate about the role of the transmission sector and the challenges of gas supply for the domestic market.

The competitive early bird rates will only be available until 26 July, so don’t miss out.

For more information visit the APGA Convention website.

