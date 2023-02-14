APGA calls for papers for 2023 convention

The 55th Annual Convention & Exhibition of the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) will be held in Perth, Western Australia, from the 14 to the 17 of October 2023 and will cover a range of issues in the theme: Power of the Present, Force of the Future.

APGA’s Annual Convention brings together participants from all sectors of the pipeline industry as well as other industries associated with natural gas and the transportation of energy, slurry and water. This major annual industry event provides a wealth of information in the business sessions, and the social events allow for extensive networking opportunities.

Core to the convention is the sharing of ideas and learning. The 2023 convention is geared towards knowledge transfer and will feature a detailed business session program. With industry representation from around the world, the business sessions provide an opportunity to connect with a large audience and disseminate learnings across a broad sector.

The business sessions will include papers covering pipeline operations, project updates, training, research, environmental challenges and safety issues. Issues surrounding gas policy and gas markets are increasingly topical, generating much interest and debate about the role of the transmission sector and the challenges of gas supply for the domestic market.

APGA is calling for papers from members and non-members to be submitted by Friday 10 March 2023.

This Call for Papers includes a request for presentations covering major (or smaller) projects, opportunities and developments in the industry. Presentation topics can include, but are not restricted to:

New and emerging technologies | natural gas and energy policies | gas markets | international developments | construction challenges | coal seam gas | water and slurry/waste | transportation | research | regulatory developments | health and safety | training and skills development | operational and maintenance issues | environmental issues | technical regulation.

The APGA Annual Convention is an opportunity to present forward-thinking and practical ideas that stimulate discussion and debate and give guidance to the industry as it prepares for the future.

Please visit https://www.apga.org.au/apga-annual-convention-and-exhibition for more detail on requirements and submissions.

