APGA calls for holistic approach to gas policy

Image: kamiphotos/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has called for a holistic, coordinated, and cross-party approach to gas policy to secure affordable and reliable energy for Australian households and industry.

With gas playing a foundational role in manufacturing, heating, and electricity generation, APGA emphasises the need for long-term, stable policy settings that support the entire energy system – from production to infrastructure to domestic end users. Without clear and consistent cross-party support, ongoing investment uncertainty will continue to drive up energy prices, placing pressure on household budgets, undermining industrial competitiveness, and weakening Australia’s energy security.

APGA has outlined a set of principles to support more effective measures that brings on sufficient and more affordable gas for domestic users. Close collaboration between industry, the Federal Government, the Opposition, and the Crossbench to bring new supply into the domestic market is the starting point.

APGA chief executive Steve Davies said any East Coast gas solution must be comprehensive and account for all parts of the gas supply chain, with the ultimate aim of delivering energy certainty for all Australians.

“Good policy ensures all Australians are winners, with access to affordable energy, secure supply, and a thriving onshore industry, while also meeting our emissions responsibilities as part of the transition to net zero,” he said.

“This is especially critical in a time of global uncertainty and rising trade protectionism.”

The midstream gas sector, in particular, underscores the importance of a whole-of-system approach, recognising that decisions made in the gas market have far-reaching consequences not only for industrial and commercial users but also for households, electricity prices and broader energy system stability.

Key Principles

Domestic gas supply must be a national priority. APGA supports policies that increase gas supply for Australian users – with a focus on affordability, reliability, and industrial competitiveness. Long-term access to gas, both natural and renewable, is essential for manufacturing, food production, and energy-intensive sectors that underpin jobs and economic resilience.

Policy certainty is critical to encourage and protect investment, and Australia’s international reputation Gas projects require significant, upfront capital and multi-decade planning horizons. Policy settings must be stable, transparent, and forward-looking – avoiding retrospective changes or unpredictable interventions that increase sovereign risk. Preserving Australia’s reputation as a trusted, low-risk investment destination is critical to unlocking the private capital needed to meet future demand and support the transition.

All policy must be carefully designed to avoid market distortions. Prioritising domestic interests is essential, but any prospective reservation policy must be implemented with care to avoid market distortions. The focus should remain on bringing new supply online, removing regulatory bottlenecks, and eliminating infrastructure hurdles to ensure gas can be delivered where it’s needed.

Infrastructure expansion is critical to enabling domestic supply. Producing new supply is only part of the solution — it must also be deliverable. Regulatory barriers that either delay timely development of gas transport and storage infrastructure or impede long term commitments necessary for infrastructure investment must be addressed to ensure gas can flow efficiently to demand centres. Without this, consumers will face availability constraints and price pressures.

Market-led, least-cost solutions must remain the foundation of gas policy. Government policy should enable the market to deliver the most efficient and cost-effective outcomes for consumers. Policy should be carefully targeted and designed to support competition, innovation, and private sector investment – ensuring affordability and long-term value for Australian households and industry.

Davies warned that gas supply is only one part of a complex national energy puzzle, and that no single policy lever will be effective in isolation. Broader, long-term system planning is required.

“Australia must move beyond reactive policy and commit to a stable framework that supports growth, investment, and the transition to a low-emissions economy,” he said.

“Our members are ready to invest, but we need stable policy to enable vital projects can reach final investment decisions.”