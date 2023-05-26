APGA awards nominations open

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) is now accepting nominations for its annual awards, which recognises individuals and companies who have made significant contributions to the pipeline industry in Australia.

This is a great opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the members of our industry, and to recognise those who have gone above and beyond in their field.

The APGA awards include six categories, each with unique nomination criteria.

The Outstanding Contribution to the Australian Pipeline Industry Award is given to an individual or company that has made a significant contribution to the industry over a prolonged period.

The Young Achievement Award celebrates the achievements of an individual under the age of 35, who has already made a significant contribution to the industry.

The Jeff Shepherd Construction Excellence Award recognises excellence in construction in the pipeline industry, while the APGA Safety Award is presented to individuals or companies that have demonstrated a strong commitment to safety in their work.

The APGA Environment Award acknowledges those who have made significant contributions to the protection and preservation of the environment, and the APGA Diversity and Inclusion Award is presented to an individual or company that has demonstrated a commitment to diversity and inclusion in the pipeline industry.

Nominations for these awards are open to all individuals and companies who have demonstrated exceptional performance in their respective fields, and self-nominations are also welcome.

The deadline for nominations is July 7, 2023, and winners will be announced at the APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition, which will be held in Perth from October 14-17, 2023.

Winning an APGA award is a prestigious honour, recognising the outstanding achievements of those in the pipeline industry.

It is an opportunity to celebrate the exceptional contributions made by individuals and companies in the industry and to inspire others to strive for excellence.

To nominate an individual or company for one of the APGA awards, nomination forms and guidelines can be found on the APGA Convention website.

The APGA awards are an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contributions of individuals and companies to the pipeline industry in Australia. With the deadline for nominations fast approaching, take the time to nominate someone deserving and honour the exceptional achievements of APGA members.

Visit APGA Convention & Exhibition for more information.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.