APGA appoints engagement manager

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has welcomed Gayle Burns as its new engagement manager.

Burns has extensive experience across the industry, including over 20 years at Anode Engineering Australia.

The announcement was made in the APGA’s July association and industry update email.

“Her commitment to excellence and dedication to building deep relationships with people across the industry are qualities that resonate deeply with our association’s values,” the announcement read.

“Gayle has been active participant in APGA throughout her career and understands our industry and our members. We are thrilled to have her on board.”

For more information, visit APGA’s website.

