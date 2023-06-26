APA to develop pipeline connecting Tamboran’s Beetaloo Basin assets

APA Group has been selected by Tamboran Resources as the preferred transmission pipeline partner for its Beetaloo Basin development.

As part of the agreement, APA will commence early land access and approvals, and pre-engineering studies that are necessary to develop a gas pipeline connecting Tamboran’s proposed initial development at Shenandoah South (SS) to APA’s Amadeus Gas Pipeline in the Northern Territory.

Tamboran Resources managing director and CEO Joel Riddle said the company is excited to be working closely with APA to commercialise its low reservoir CO2 gas in the Beetaloo Basin via access to the Northern Territory, Australia’s East Coast and international LNG markets.

“The pipeline is planned to be available to accept gas by the end of 2025. This will support our efforts to deliver into the existing 10-year gas sales agreement with Origin Energy for up to 36.5 petajoules per annum,” he said.

“The pipeline is planned to have capacity of more than 500 mmscfd, reflecting the anticipated market shortfall by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) in the southern states by 2030.”

APA will also commence preliminary early land access and approvals and pre-engineering studies with the objective of connecting the Beetaloo Basin to APA’s existing East Coast Grid with a new pipeline that connects to the Southwest Queensland Pipeline.

APA chief executive officer and managing director Adam Watson said initial studies and approvals, we are committed to working closely with landholders, communities, First Nations stakeholders, councils, and governments.

“As an Australian business we are firmly focused on working alongside our stakeholders to strengthen communities through the delivery of infrastructure solutions in a reliable, affordable and low emissions way,” he said.

“In addition to this commitment, the measures developed and implemented through the Pepper Report will ensure gas can be delivered safely, responsibly and sustainably.”

Riddle said in the long term, APA will also work closely with Tamboran to potentially build a pipeline from the Beetaloo Basin to Middle Arm in Darwin, supplying Tamboran’s proposed NTLNG development on the site under exclusivity from the NT Government.

In addition, it is planned to convert this initial agreement into a longer-form agreement in the coming months. This would then see APA spending up to $10 million on completing preliminary studies and approvals over the next 12- months.

The proposed project is subject to further negotiations and approvals between APA and Tamboran.