APA to build Brigalow peaking power plant pipeline

Image: kunchainab/stock.adobe.com

APA Group will deliver a natural gas pipeline connecting its Roma Brisbane pipeline with CS Energy’s proposed Brigalow peaking power plant in Queensland.

The company has finalised a project development agreement and a gas transportation and storage agreement with CS Energy for the project.

The proposed power station will be situated adjacent to CS Energy’s existing Kogan Creek power station, near Chinchilla in the Western Downs. It is designed to provide firming capacity during peak electricity demand periods and to complement variable wind and solar energy sources. The plant is capable of starting and stopping multiple times daily and can reach full output within five minutes.

To facilitate this, APA will develop a new 23km pipeline to connect the power station to the Roma Brisbane pipeline. The pipeline will be designed to provide both natural gas transmission and storage services. Upon completion, APA will own and operate the pipeline under a 35-year gas transportation and storage agreement with CS Energy.

The project is targeted for completion in mid-2027, with total construction costs estimated at least $150 million.

“The completion of this agreement builds on our strategy to leverage our existing gas transmission network and capabilities to progress growth projects that deliver for investors and support energy security and transition along Australia’s east coast,” APA CEO and Adam Watson said.

“Along with the recent announcement of our agreement to acquire the Atlas to Reedy Creek pipeline and our ongoing east coast gas grid expansion work, this announcement demonstrates both our disciplined approach to capital allocation and the significant growth opportunities ahead in gas transmission and storage and gas-powered generation.”

