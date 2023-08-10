APA signs gas transportation deal with Empire Energy

The project will connect Empire Energy‘s acreage in the Beetaloo Basin to the existing McArthur River Mine Pipeline, which would establish a link through to APA Group’s Amadeus Gas Pipeline.

The initial agreement will also see Empire progress works associated with the development of its Carpentaria pilot project.

Under the initial agreement, APA will commence pre-engineering studies to potentially develop gathering pipelines and infrastructure.

Both companies will also work together to connect the Beetaloo Basin to the east coast gas market.

“Delivering the next wave of domestic gas supply to support Australia’s energy markets will be critical to achieving energy security and delivering the energy transition in an affordable and sustainable way,” APA chief executive officer and managing director Adam Watson said.

“As coal continues to exit the Australian energy market, natural gas will be essential for backing renewable energy to ensure we reach our decarbonisation ambitions, without impacting system reliability, security and affordability.

“The Beetaloo development will be critical to achieving this.”

The announcement follows APA Group opening the Northern Goldfields Interconnect pipeline, which will provide greater energy security within the Western Australia resources sector.

