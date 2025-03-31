APA: LNG imports ‘not a viable solution’

Image: pawinee/stock.adobe.com

With gas shortfalls predicted in Australia from 2028, APA Group discusses the prospect of LNG imports – and why it ought to be avoided.

As Australia is one of the largest gas producers in the world, the prospect of building liquid natural gas (LNG) import terminals seems hard to swallow. But LNG import terminals are being considered by government as a means of avoiding oncoming gas shortfalls, particularly in Australia’s southern states.

“The fact is, international gas prices are far higher than domestically produced gas, even when global prices fall in the northern hemisphere’s summer months,” APA group executive, strategy and corporate development Beth Griggs said.

“The Future Gas Strategy estimated the cost of production and delivery of domestic gas to Melbourne from Surat, Narrabri and Beetaloo to be around $9 to $13 per gigajoule.

“This compares to an Asian LNG spot price of between $17.81 and $21.58 per gigajoule over the 2024 winter and summer.

“This is clearly not a viable solution for a strong Australian economy.”

Griggs said the key to a low cost and sustainable energy system lies in the right regulatory framework to unlock domestic gas supply.

“There are estimated to be over 31,000 petajoules in Queensland’s Surat and Bowen basins, and the Northern Territory Government estimates that there are over 200,000 petajoules of gas in place in the Beetaloo,” she said.

“To put into perspective just how much gas this is, Victoria, which is one of the largest gas users on the east coast, used 181 petajoules of gas in 2024.”

But policy is only one piece of the puzzle. To bolster domestic gas supply, Australia will need to expand the capacity of its gas pipeline networks.

“Governments need confidence that the market will invest to deliver gas where and when it is needed,” Griggs said.

“On 24 February 2025, APA announced a five-year East Coast Gas Grid Expansion Plan which will help to deliver gas from the north of Australia to meet southern market demand. Two elements of the plan have reached Final Investment Decision (FID) and will deliver new capacity in 2025 and 2026.

“If the full plan progresses to FID with support from customers, the resulting investment will deliver a ~24 per cent increase in north-to-south gas transport capacity and new southern markets gas storage.

“This will provide Australian households and industry with the reliable and affordable energy they need and fuel the gas-powered generation capacity that will underpin our energy transition.”