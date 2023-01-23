APA Group’s CEO makes on-site visit to WORM

APA Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Adam Watson, was recently on-site visiting the Group’s 51 km Western Outer Ring Main (WORM) project.

The WORM project is a high pressure, buried, gas transmission pipeline 51 kilometres in length. It will address a key capacity constraint in the Victorian Transmission System by providing a new high-pressure connection between existing sources of natural gas supply in the north and east with those in the west of the state.

“This investment in the Victorian Transmission System will create a vital new pipeline link to increase critical gas storage at the Iona Underground Storage Facility for use during peak demand,” said Watson in a social media post detailing his visit to the site.

“As the state saw last year, gas stored at Iona is crucial in meeting peak gas demand in Victoria during winter with gas use at times three times higher than during summer.”

Addressing this missing link will deliver improved network reliability by increasing the amount of gas that can be stored for times of peak demand and ensuring sufficient volumes of gas can be moved where it is needed most.

“Importantly, without the project being delivered, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has forecast that Victoria may soon face natural gas shortages by 2023,” said Watson.

This new pipeline builds on APA Group’s track record of investment to expand its East Coast Gas Grid.

